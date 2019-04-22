Posted: Apr 22, 2019 5:13 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 5:13 PM

Garrett Giles

For the third consecutive year Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball has been crowned Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference champions. With this the Eagles punched their ticket to the NAIA national tournament. OWKU clinched the league with a three-game sweep over Southwestern College over the weekend.

Head coach Kirk Kelley said the team wasn’t sure if it had clinched the conference by the time they won game three on the weekend.

Kelley is in the first year of his second stint as the Eagles head coach. This is first time under Kelley that OKWU is heading to the national tournament. While they are amongst the top teams in the nation OKWU did not submit a bid to be one of the nine regional hosts for the event. Despite this Kelley still thinks his team has a good shot to earn a No. 1 seed.

The Eagles still have one more KCAC regular season series at Ottawa this weekend. OKWU will also play in the KCAC tournament starting on May 1. Announcement of the NAIA brackets will not happen until May 9. Kelley says his team will continue to emphasize each day in order to stay focused until then.

The Eagles play at Mid-America Christian in Moore at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.