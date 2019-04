Posted: Apr 22, 2019 5:18 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 5:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A county road in Osage County could be closed for several days because a trailer that was carrying a generator for a wind turbine has collapsed.

According to the News on 6, the truck was on county road 4020, approximately four miles north of Highway 60, when the trailer collapsed. The generator weighs 500,000 pounds.