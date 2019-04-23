Posted: Apr 23, 2019 12:29 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2019 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Fire Chief John Banks said this fire season had been tame for the Bartlesville Fire Department.

A couple brush trucks and Bartlesville and mutual aid agreements with neighboring volunteer fire departments have helped. Those include but are not limited to: Washington County, Dewey, Osage Hills, Copan and the Bartlesville Municipal Airport. Fire Chief Banks said they do a great job when it comes to handling wildfires.

There were a few wildfires that occurred this year that the Bartlesville Fire Department worked on with those crews. While some volunteer departments may disagree, Chief Banks said the ranchers did an excellent job in having controlled fires this year. He said wildfires have not affected them this year like it has in the past.

Despite high winds, Chief Banks said wet spring conditions helped maintain dry fuels that may have proven hazardous during the fire season. And while the fire season is practically over, Fire Chief Banks said you can always act if you see a concerning wildfire.

You can always call dispatch if you see a fire that appears to be of concern. Chief Banks said they did not do this this year, but they will tell dispatch to ask questions like "Is this on your property?" or "Is it affecting a structure?"

If the caller is driving and only sees smoke, they more than likely will not respond. Chief Banks said they probably will not respond because it is a controlled burn. He said they generally have great communication with the ranchers near Bartlesville every year.

The Bartlesville Fire Department, Banks said, is fortunate to have had the spring that they had.