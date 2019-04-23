Posted: Apr 23, 2019 12:35 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2019 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday at Bartlesville High School. Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the Board will discuss where they are in the process of their Bond Issue discussions.

McCauley said he wants to remind the public that this is not a tax increase. The current millage level will be maintained. He said the Board only wants to continue what they started with the 2016 Bond Issue.

As mentioned in weeks past, the Bond Issue is mostly aimed at technology improvements within the Bartlesville Public Schools District.

McCauley said those technology improvements include updates on Smart Boards in each elementary school. He said those are critical for the elementary staff to teach their curriculum. They also hope to continue to maintain their One-to-One Initiative efforts in their secondary schools.

The Bartlesville Board of Education will meet at noon Wednesday, April 24th in the Hospitality Room of Bartlesville High School. This is the third special meeting being held there over the course of three months to discuss the Bond Issue with the public.

Superintendent McCauley said the Board plans to take action on a resolution in their May meeting. If passed, the public will vote on the Bond Issue in August.