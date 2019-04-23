Posted: Apr 23, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2019 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Mini golf is set to return to Bartlesville this weekend. The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville will open Sooner Junior Miniature Golf on Sunday, April 28th. Kiwanis Club member Grace Farmer mini golf will be free from 6:00 to 10:00 o'clock that night.

During normal operations in May through August, Sooner Junior Miniature Golf is open 6:00 to 10:00 every night. The same applies to weekends in September. Farmer said Sooner Junior is a family place to be and have a good time with those you love.

Adult tickets cost $5 and students cost $4. Farmer said it will cost $3 for youth and $1 for children ages 2 to 5. 10-game passes are available for $30 upon request.

To book a private party for an hour and a half costs $50. Every additional half hour costs $10, according to Farmer.

Passes are available for seniors. Monday's are family nights, Tuesday's are buy one, get one free and Thursday's are unlimited play days.

Prices will be set after the special opening of Sooner Junior Miniature Golf on Sunday, April 28th. Again, mini golf is free on Sunday from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Sooner Junior is located on the north side of Sooner Park in Bartlesville.