Posted: Apr 23, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2019 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants were back in the Osage County courthouse Tuesday morning for the murder of John Adkins.

Daniel Keene, Maurice Kent and Toby Bighorse all entered not guilty pleas. Five motions were filed from the Defense. One motions claims the defendants have Native American blood and because it happened on Native American land, the case should be turned over to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The Defense has until May 10 to amend any motion. The State must then respond by May 31. A tentative trial date has been set for July 1 at 1 in the afternoon.

Attorneys for the defendants also asked for their bond to be reduced. A hearing for that will be next Monday.