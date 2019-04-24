Posted: Apr 24, 2019 12:50 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2019 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department has launched a new program pairing officers with senior military veterans in the community for a monthly lunch.

BPD Sergeant Jim Warring said he put the program together to give back to those veterans that have served. He said this is a way to acknowledge veterans and their service to the country. This also creates an opportunities for support and community service.

Officers are set to rotate lunches with veterans who reside at Tallgrass Assisted Living Center.

Sgt. Warring said he hope the program will expand in the near future to include other retirement facilities and emergency personnel. He said the goal is to get all retirement facilities on board while having a large group of police, fire and ambulance personnel "make the rounds" once a month to meet with veterans.

For more information or to participate in the program, you can send Sgt. Warring an email. His email is jdwarrin@cityofbartlesville.org.