Posted: Apr 24, 2019 1:31 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2019 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville School Board met for the final special called meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss an upcoming bond issue they hope to let citizens vote on in August.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley said it is important to note that this will not include a tax increase and the millage rate will stay the same. The bond will cost 16 million dollars and broken up into several parts. Twenty-three percent of the money will go toward technology. Twenty-one percent will go to maintenance improvements. Nineteen percent of the money will go toward facility projects and seventeen percent will go to curriculum.

Executive Director of Technology and Communication, Granger Meador, says it is time for Bartlesville to make upgrades in the technology field.

The pressbox at Custer Stadium is 65 years old. McCauley says the estimated cost to replace the pressbox is 1.2 million dollars. He added that a third of that money would be funded by private entities and would be enjoyed by more than just high school football fans.

Transportation and security improvements around campus have also been incorporated into the bond issue.

The next regular scheduled board meeting will be on Monday, May 20 at 5:30 in the evening at the Education Service Center. For more information about the bond, you can go to bpspresents.org.