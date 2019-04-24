Posted: Apr 24, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2019 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford will be in Bartlesville on Friday.

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Wilt said Sen. Lankford will speak at the Bartlesville Community Center during the Chamber's 5th Forum Luncheon.

Wilt said there is obviously no shortage of things to talk about on the Federal Government level. She said Sen. Lankford is always a joy to listen to as well. If you have questions you would like to ask Sen. Lankford, Wilt said he always leaves room for a Q&A session so he can hear from the people.

The Forum Luncheon featuring Sen. James Lankford will start at 11:30 a.m. and will last until 1:00 in the afternoon.

If you are interested in hearing from Sen. Lankford, you can register online at bartlesville.com. Tickets cost $25 per person.