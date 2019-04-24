Posted: Apr 24, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2019 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The First Annual Roy Clark Memorial Rodeo is this weekend in Pawhuska and its purpose it to benefit the American Therapeutic Riding Center. Executive Director for the Riding Center, Denise Ward, could not be more excited for the event.

Roy Clark, along with his wife Barbara, have always had a passion for helping children. They also both enjoyed the city of Pawhuska.

Ward adds that there will be fun and activities for everyone to enjoy, including a petting zoo, silent auction and possible helicopter rides.

While you can get tickets at the Osage County fairgrounds, they can also be purchased at various locations in Pawhuska and other locations in Osage County. The event starts at 7:30 in the evening on Friday and Saturday.