Posted: Apr 24, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2019 5:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Depot Preservation Fund for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will benefit from a golf fundraiser Thursday

Chamber Executive Director Sherri Wilt said they got a great line-up of teams and sponsors to make this year's Classic Golf Tournament spectacular. She said the fundraiser will help the Chamber be good stewards of the Depot they reside in.

Back in the early 80's, Phillips Petroleum redid the Depot. At the time, the building was in great disrepair.

Eventually they brought it back to life and donated it to the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. Wilt said that you could probably imagine the maintenance issues that come out of building that was built in 1907.

Last week the Chamber had to remove a tree that had fallen during the storm that struck Bartlesville.

Wilt said the funds raised during the Classic Golf Tournament will go directly into the Depot Preservation Fund to help maintain the property with issues like the fallen tree. She said the tournament is important for the Chamber and they would love to see you there.

The Classic Golf Tournament will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club until 5:00 p.m. The event starts at 11:00 a.m.

The north end of Hillcrest Country Club is all Convention and Visitors Bureau. Wilt said it is great for visitors coming in and is very welcoming. She said there is a coffee pot there and they would enjoy visiting with you.