Posted: Apr 24, 2019 10:15 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2019 8:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Natural Gas will have the 1300 block of South Cherokee Avenue blocked off beginning at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019. This is between Central Middle School and Bartlesville High School. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said only the northbound lane will be affected.

Northbound traffic will be redirected to South Dewey Avenue or South Delaware Avenue. Southbound traffic will not be effected. ONG hopes it will only be for the one day but work could possibly continue into Friday.