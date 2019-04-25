Posted: Apr 25, 2019 9:09 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2019 9:09 AM

The City of Bartlesville’s Water Utilities Department continues their fire hydrant flushing ad testing efforts.

On Monday, April 29th, fire hydrants in Zone 6 will be tested and flushed. This is 11th Street south to Sand Creek from the Caney River west to the railroad tracks.

When complete, crews will move to Zone 7 for fire hydrant testing and flushing. This is the northern city limits going south to Frank Phillips Boulevard from Washington Boulevard west to the Caney River.

Crews will be flushing daily Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until work is complete. The Water Utilities Department said to be advised: discoloration of water may occur during the process. They said to use caution when laundering clothes.