Posted: Apr 25, 2019 1:01 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2019 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

A retired professional Bass Master from Kansas will emcee a May Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville event.

Retired Bass Master Rick Wilson will be in attendance for the 68th Kiwanis Fishing Derby.

The fishing fun will take place on Mother's Day Weekend. Kiwanis Director Konrad Brandemuhl said Bass Master Wilson may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

If Wilson is willing, he may perform a few tricks with his fishing rod for the kids.While the Bass Master is a nice addition, Brandemuhl said the derby is about the kids.

Kids will have the opportunity to spend the day fishing, running around and excercising. Brandemuhl said they will even have an opportunity to get fresh air. He said this will benefit everyone.

The Saturday, May 11th Kiwanis Fishing Derby will be held at the Jo Allyn Lowe Park in Bartlesville. The event is free. Kids 3 through 12 years of age and their parents are invited to the event.

Brandemuhl said bring your gear, brings some bait and have fun. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with the Kiwanis Fishing Derby.