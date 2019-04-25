Posted: Apr 25, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2019 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Mutual of Bartlesville's Women's Program Coordinator Kristie Jardot invites women to an 8-week Bible study called “Surrendering the Secret.”

Jardot said they will walk confidentially with women through the heartbreak and healing associated with abortion. She said that they want to show women that when they call on Jesus, they can just feel love, healing and hope in their lives. Being able to share that with other people will also be a point of emphasis.

Mutual Executive Director Penny Meadows felt in her heart that this program needed to happen. Jardot said Meadows had been feeling this for quite some time.

In a staff meeting, Mutual of Bartlesville was discussing things they would like to do and hosting the "Surrendering the Secret" Bible study came up again. During the meeting Jardot felt called to lead the Bible study. She met with Meadows after the meeting and took the role.

Jardot said she will discuss fliers, pamphlets and statistics on abortion with the women who choose to attend. She said they will also open the floor for women to tell their stories.

A memorial service will be held towards the end. A celebration of healing dinner party and next steps will be held as well.

The “Surrendering the Secret” Bible study will begin on Wednesday, May 8th at 6:30 p.m. Jardot said this will be held at 3401 Price Road in Bartlesville every Wednesday for 8 weeks.

For more information, you can call Jardot at 918.336.9151.