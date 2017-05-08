Posted: Apr 26, 2019 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2019 9:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and will look to take action on a number of items.

The County Commissioners will hear from Dan Gardner with Wildlife Services and they will consider approving a contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to supplement damage caused by wildlife for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

After being tabled last week, the County Commissioners will consider advertising bids for improvements at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. These improvements at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena include meeting the codes to fit the Americans With Disabilities Act, plumbing for new showers and the removal of some toilets.

After citizens input, the commissioners will also go into executive session.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the meeting for those interested in attending.