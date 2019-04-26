Posted: Apr 26, 2019 1:15 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2019 1:15 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford covered topics from immigration to the economy and the social security trust fund to the Mueller report during a noon-hour forum at the Bartlesville Community Center on Friday. Lankford says there are topics that come up in every town hall

Lankford says the audience needed more information conccrning a fence along the U.S. - Mexico border. A border fence is far from a new idea with this administration

The senator told his Bartlesville audience that President Trump wants to upgrade the oldest part of the fence and then add 100 miles to it.

Lankford says it makes sense to work to stop the worst of the drug trade because last year 70 thousand Americans died from a drug overdose and those drugs primarily came from Mexico.