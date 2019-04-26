Posted: Apr 26, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2019 2:20 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a robbery that occurred in February. Michael Grayson Jr. appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of robbery, conspiracy and shooting with intent to kill.

According to an affidavit, Grayson, in concert with Quincy Goree and Taya Ohgans acted in the robbery of three victims at the Skyline Motel. A victim alleges that Grayson and Goree appeared at the room with guns drawn. The suspects stole multiple cell phones, $1,000 and an ounce of marijuana.

The suspects then left in a silver Toyota. Police determined through surveillance video that Grayson fired four shots back at hotel room while the vehicle was driving away.

One of the victims later received a Snapchat message from Grayson saying, “rat on me again and see what else I do to you.”

The incident in question took place on February 7. Grayson’s bond was set at $75,000 for this matter.