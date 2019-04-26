Posted: Apr 26, 2019 2:08 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2019 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

After a no-hitter on Senior Night, Bartlesville baseball was not able to sustain its momentum. The Bruins dropped their district finale to Shawnee, 6-4. The loss drops the Bruins to 16-16 on the year and 3-9 in district play, which puts them in seventh place.

Bartlesville started off well with two first innings runs thanks to a Jakob Hall RBI single and a bases loaded walk from Noah Wassom that forced home a run. The Bruins led 2-1 after the opening frame. However, that led would dissipate with the Wolves tallying five times in the third inning. Wassom gave up all six runs on the mound.

The Bruins attempted to fight back with two late runs but ultimately it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolves. Shawnee gets the sweep over Bartlesville after a 10-7 victory on Monday.

The Bruins play their regular season finale against 4A Grove on Monday before beginning the district playoffs next week.