Posted: Apr 26, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2019 4:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Floodplain Board held a public hearing Friday morning to discuss repealing a two-foot free board requirement in floodplain areas across the county. Even with the repeal, they would stay in compliance with federal standards.

There are floodplains in every city across Washington County, but this is dealing only with the unincorporated parts of the county.

Ashlock says it is easy to get in compliance with the floodplain regulations, but adds it is easiest if you build somewhere other than in a floodplain area. Now that the Board had approved this action, it is up to the Washington County Commissioners to act on it.