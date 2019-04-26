Posted: Apr 26, 2019 4:45 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2019 4:45 PM

Max Gross

Senator James Lankford has been on tour in Oklahoma over recent weeks and a common topic among constituents has been drug abuse. The opioid epidemic has been well chronicled locally, but Lankford said the use of methamphetamine has his attention as well.

Lankford said a major concern of his the addictiveness of opioids and he will continue to do subcommittee work with the National Institutes of Health to try to develop non-addictive alternatives.

Last year, Lankford supported a $2 billion bill for funding to be provided to the NIH for medical research. The bill also provided important provisions to ensure greater transparency in NIH spending to eliminate waste and ensure tax dollars are only spent on prudent scientific research.