Posted: Apr 27, 2019 3:16 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2019 3:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has awarded a 15-hundred dollar grant for the robotics teams at Bartlesville’s Tri County Technology Center.

The FIRST robotics grants program is a nationwide initiative to support pre-kindergarten through grade 12 student education with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Community Affairs Manger for PSO in Bartlesville, Michael Gordon says PSO is aware of the critical need for strong STEM education and is proud to have its parent company’s support in providing funding for our schools and robotics teams.

The grant is one of 26 awarded across PSO’s statewide service area for 2019.