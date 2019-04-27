Posted: Apr 27, 2019 4:07 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2019 4:12 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police are asking for your information about a shooting incident.

Captain Jay Hastings says Bartlesville Police responded to a shooting incident shortly before midnight Friday evening, April 26th. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of SW Penn street. One person was shot and taken to a Tulsa hospital.

Investigators worked through the night trying to determine what actually happened. The victim and witnesses have not provided much information but authorities believe that all parties involved knew each other.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery. The investigation is on going. If you may have seen the shooting or if you have information about what happened, call the Bartlesville Police Department and speak to Sergeant Nathan Mellen 918-338-4001. You can also call Crime Stoppers to leave information anonymously 918-336-2583.