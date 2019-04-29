Posted: Apr 29, 2019 9:59 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 10:39 AM

An election proclamation and resolution regarding the quarter-cent sales tax was approved by the Washington County Commissioners Monday morning.

District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap said it was established June 9th, 2009 and the proclamation is based on the expiration of indebtedness of the Washington County Detention Facility. He said this is a renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax that ends at the end of the year.

Properly funding the Washington County Sheriff's Office is the most important biggest thing, Dunlap said. He said they are currently running at a minimum level and they just want to keep everyone working in the Detention Center safe.

With no growth in sales tax in the last decade in the County, Commissioner Dunlap said this is just kind of the situation they are in. You can see a property sales tax comparison from 2016 to 2018 pictured below. The graphics were provided by the Washington County Commissioners and County Assessor Todd Mathes.

population of the old facility, however they staff the new facility with 26 operating staff members versus 3 times the staff which would require 48. 26 is a minimum operating staffing level which at times places the agency at a heightened risk of exposure to liability.

If the renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax is approved, it would take effect on January 1st, 2020. We will have more on this story.