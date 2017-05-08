Posted: Apr 29, 2019 1:00 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday morning to talk about a number of items.

Dan Gardener, an employee for the state of Oklahoma who specializes in Wildlife Services, was on hand looking to renew a yearly contract with the Commissioners. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said Gardner is who people turn to when problems arise.

The County Commissioners decided to begin advertising bids on improvements at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump says improvements include making the arena ADA accessible.

The Commissioners also went into executive session and will now go out for appraisal on a piece of property.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.