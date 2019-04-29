Posted: Apr 29, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

A familiar voice on the local radio airwaves will retire from the news talk scene this week.

KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 News Director, Operations Manager and Chief Engineer Charlie Taraboletti will be moving to Belleville, Illinois after a 22-year long career in Bartlesville.

Tuesday will be “Charlie Taraboletti Day on KWON.” Those who attend will also have the opportunity to record a message for Taraboletti that will be aired throughout the day on the radio.

Here is an example of what you might hear and say on the radio.

The Potter family invites all community members to stop by the radio station on Tuesday to shake Charlie’s hand, sign a big card and have a cookie. The radio stations’ studios are located at 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

Whether it is the latest news headlines, severe weather bulletins, a community member interview, speaking with legislative leaders or a live remote broadcast at an event — Taraboletti has graciously shared his talent with the community since 1997.

Taraboletti and his wife, Ronda, will be moving to Belleville, Ill., near the St. Louis metropolitan area, to be closer to family.

Ronda retired from teaching and was able to go up to the St. Louis area for a week every month and spend some time with the new grandchild.

Taraboletti’s journey to Bartlesville was several years in the making. He worked for Kevin and Dorea Potter at a radio station in Monmouth, Ill., joining them in 1995. The Tarabolettis moved to Bartlesville on Memorial Day weekend in 1997. He was then dubbed as the operations manager, news director and chief engineer for KWON and 100.1 KYFM.

During Taraboletti’s tenure, KWON has been a nine-time winner of non-metro Station of the Year from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. In 2018, the OAB awarded KWON as “Best in Show” for non-metro radio stations.

During his time in Bartlesville, Taraboletti has been extremely active in his church and he served on several boards. Taraboletti served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, Bartlesville Choral Society and the local, regional and national boards for Crimestoppers USA.

Taraboletti also emceed festivals, moderated debates and taught courses with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute through Oklahoma State University.

He grew up in Canton, Ill., attended Eureka College for his freshman year before joining the U.S. Air Force. Taraboletti was on active duty for six years and then served with the Air National Guard for 22 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in musical arts from Illinois State University.

Taraboletti said the move allows his to start a new journey. He said he will be able to be spend more time with his two granddaighters, spend more time with his family and probably catch more St. Louis Cardinals games.