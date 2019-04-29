Posted: Apr 29, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville is the first to hear about plans to construct a Bill of Rights Plaza at the Oklahoma State Capitol Building.

Former Oklahoma Representative Gary Banz spoke to the Rotary Club of Bartlesville on Monday about the plans.

Banz had given a similar talk at the Friday Forum in Bartlesville six weeks ago. He said he has no idea who will support this $1.1 million project, but he knows Oklahomans have been supportive in the past.

During his talk on Monday at the Rotary Club, Representative Banz said the funds will come in because they will find people that want to make this project a reality. He said if the nation wants to reach the next century, everyone has to communicate the freedoms everyone enjoys today in America.

The Bill of Rights monument project, Banz said, is a way to communicate those freedoms. He said this will be a statement about what this nation believes.

In 2016 Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation that was unanimously approved by the Oklahoma Legislature for the creation of a Bill of Rights monument. No tax payer dollars are to be used for the project.

Representative Banz said he will travel around the State of Oklahoma to share the same story. He said he hopes that this will raise funds and build support for the construction Bill of Right Plaza.