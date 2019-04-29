Posted: Apr 29, 2019 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 4:29 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men were arrested on Saturday at the site of a Friday night shooting. The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the residence on the 500 block of Penn Avenue just before midnight on Friday. Captain Jay Hastings says one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to an affidavit, police made contact with 64-year-old Darrell Jones and 44-year-old Donte Ishem near the residence in question around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Police were about to serve a search warrant at the residence. A black SUV was observed driving on Penn with Jones as the driver. Ishem then got out of the vehicle in front of the residence in question and went inside.

Jones then parked the vehicle down the street at an abandoned house. Police made contact with Jones as he left the vehicle. The officer advised Jones about the shooting the previous night and then asked who he dropped off. Jones denied dropping anyone off before giving a fake name for Ishem.

While Jones was being questioned the officer observed Ishem come out of the front door of the residence with several bags in his hands. Jones then gestured to Ishem to alert him of the officer. At this time Ishem allegedly placed the bags behind some tall grass and began running away from the scene. An officer apprehended Ishem one block from the scene.

Officers then made contact with the owner of the residence who was in the hospital after being shot the previous day. The homeowner advised that no one should be removing items from the residence.

Both Ishem and Jones appeared at the Washington County Courthouse for arraignments on Monday. Both will appear again on Tuesday where the State of Oklahoma will make a decision in regards to charges.