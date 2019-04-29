Posted: Apr 29, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2019 3:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Friday after driving a vehicle that didn’t belong to him. Willis Gray appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge possessing a stolen vehicle.

According to an affidavit, the victim was notified that her vehicle was taken by Gray while she was being held at the Washington County Jail. The victim advised that her 2001 GMC Sierra was parked at a dealership in Bartlesville while she was in jail. The victim had reason to believe that Gray took the car without her permission on April 5.

Upon leaving the jail the officer made contact with the vehicle. Gray advised the officer that he had permission to use the vehicle. Gray has extensive legal history. His bond was set at $2,500.