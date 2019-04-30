Posted: Apr 30, 2019 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host a National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 2nd. Families are encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for the nation, the state and the community.

Event volunteer Dorea Potter said many community members will be on hand to pray.

You will have the opportunity to pray on your own as well. The National day of Prayer will take place from noon to 1:00 o’clock at the OKWU Chapel off of Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. Musical prelude will begin at 11:30.

The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer observation is “Love One Another” from John 13:34. There is no charge and no reservations are necessary.

The interdenominational committee said as our nation struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and continue challenges to basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States are preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray.

In response, millions will assemble at thousands of local events across the nation, where they will take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their community, their nation, and their leaders.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American’s heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775. Established in public law by a join resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, then amended to designate the day under the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988, it states that “The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and as individuals.”

The Bartlesville City Council also recognized it locally with a proclamation this year.