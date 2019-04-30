Posted: Apr 30, 2019 2:32 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Severe weather could not stop Tuesday, April 30th 2019 from officially being declared as Charlie Day.

Former Oklahoma Senator John Ford read a State of Oklahoma citation declaring April 30th, 2019 as Charlie Day. For a full listen to the citation, click here.

For 22-years, Taraboletti worked in local radio and became the beloved “Voice of Bartlesville.” He now heads to Belleville, Illinois to enjoy retirement with his wife Ronda, and their family.

Countless numbers of people came to the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM radio studios to hug Taraboletti, and to wish him luck and enjoyment with his retirement. As many people said on Charlie Day on Tuesday, his tenured career and community service in Bartlesville will never be forgotten.

Taraboletti’s last day with Bartlesville Radio will be Friday, May 3rd, but the staff at Bartlesville Radio say northeast Oklahoma will always be his home.