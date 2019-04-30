Posted: Apr 30, 2019 2:41 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 2:43 PM

The Washington County Bar Association and the Oklahoma Bar Association will sponsor the annual “Ask A Lawyer” program. Ask A Lawyer is a public service program aimed at providing free legal advice to callers in conjunction with Oklahoma Law Day 2019.

The program will take place on Thursday, May 2nd. This year’s theme for Ask A Lawyer is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”

To receive free legal advice from a local attorney with the Washington County Bar Association on Thursday, you can call 918.336.4146 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Oklahoma Bar Association will also take your questions from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Their number is 1.800.456.8525.