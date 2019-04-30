Posted: Apr 30, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 3:22 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men return for a second court appearance on Tuesday. Darrell Jones and Donte Ishem both were charged with felony counts of second degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Saturday morning at a residence on the 500 block of Penn Avenue where a shooting had occurred late Friday night.

According to an affidavit, Police were about to serve a search warrant at the residence. Jones was observed driving a black SUV on Penn Avenue. Ishem then got out of the vehicle in front of the residence in question and went inside.

Jones then parked the vehicle down the street at an abandoned house. Police made contact with Jones as he left the vehicle. The officer advised Jones about the shooting the previous night and then asked who he dropped off. Jones denied dropping anyone off before giving a fake name for Ishem.

While Jones was being questioned the officer observed Ishem come out of the front door of the residence with several bags in his hands. Jones then gestured to Ishem to alert him of the officer. At this time Ishem allegedly placed the bags behind some tall grass and began running away from the scene. An officer apprehended Ishem one block from the scene.

Officers then made contact with the owner of the residence who was in the hospital after being shot the previous day. The homeowner advised that no one should be removing items from the residence.

Bond for both men was set at $15,000. Both are slated for their next court appearances on May 24.