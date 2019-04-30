Posted: Apr 30, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 6:37 PM

Max Gross

Severe weather blanketed Northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon. Nowata has seen effects of large amounts of rainfall as Cherokee Avenue, one the city’s main streets has been closed due to flooding.

According to the Nowata County Sheriff’s office, several other parts of the city of Nowata and Nowata County are experiencing flooding as well. Some spots in the county have seen more than two inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours with more expected in the evening and overnight hours.