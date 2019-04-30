Posted: Apr 30, 2019 3:55 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 4:25 PM

Local resident Toby Jones shared video with KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM of storm rotation Tuesday afternoon. You can find the video here.

The rotation was seen touching the ground just north of Talala, Oklahoma and west of Highway 169. Severe weather and tornado warnings covered most of Northeast Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

More severe weather is expected for Tuesday night.