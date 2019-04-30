Posted: Apr 30, 2019 6:36 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2019 6:37 PM

Max Gross

Heavy rainfall as a part of Tuesday’s storms has created a dangerous situation in the city of Nowata. Due to severe flooding Nowata Police are asking all citizens to stay off the roads. According to officer Zeth Hedges, several vehicles have driven into flooded areas and have stalled out. Hedges says that multiple water rescues have occured on Tuesday evening.

If you find yourself trapped in your vehicle or water is coming in your home please call 911.