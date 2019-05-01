Posted: May 01, 2019 9:34 AMUpdated: May 01, 2019 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Absentee ballots for the Special Municipal Election for the City of Dewey are available for a limited time.

Voters in Washington County who want an absentee ballot for the Tuesday, May 14th election have until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8th to apply. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House urges you to apply early. They are located in Room 101.

Absentee ballots application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Avenue.

The County Election Board must mail the ballots to you and you must return the ballot by mail. Ballots must be in the Board’s hands no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

House said that any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot for any election in which he or she is eligible to vote. You must be registered to at an address within the limits of the municipality to be eligible to vote in the municipal election.

As an alternative to voting absentee, you can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, May 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday, May 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assit in-person absentee voters.

For more information, call 918.337.2850.