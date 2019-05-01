Posted: May 01, 2019 12:11 PMUpdated: May 01, 2019 12:11 PM

Ty Loftis

This past weekend's Roy Clark Memorial Rodeo at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska was a major success. Executive Director of the American Therapeutic Riding Center, Denise Ward, was happy to see such a great turnout.

The American Therapeutic Riding Center learned they were going to host the event in January. Ward said if not for the city of Pawhuska, and the surrounding area, the event would not have been as successful.

Ward added that she is already looking ahead to next years event.

The American Therapeutic Riding Center provides equine therapy to kids in the Sand Springs area. 100 percent of the proceeds raised over the weekend will benefit the center.