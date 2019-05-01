Posted: May 01, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: May 01, 2019 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Tuesday after locking a woman in a room for over an hour. Jesse Terry appeared at the Washington Courthouse facing a felony charge of kidnapping as well as misdemeanor counts of threating to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, Terry hit the victim on her left arm which left a visible injury. The victim claims that Terry threatened to kill her as well as a three-year-old child. Terry also made threats of hurting himself.

Terry allegedly locked the woman in a room for over an hour while blocking all exits and forcefully stopping her from leaving. Terry saw his bond set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim or the minor child.