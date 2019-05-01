Posted: May 01, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: May 01, 2019 3:10 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after active warrants were discovered during a traffic stop. David Mathews appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing several charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance, carrying a loaded firearm and altering the serial number of a firearm. The incident in question took place during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to an affidavit, a defective headlight led to a traffic stop. An officer asked Mathews for his information. Mathews did not have driver’s license on his person. The officer noted that Mathews really had to think before providing his basic identifying information. Dispatch then confirmed that Mathews had two outstanding Washington County warrants.

Mathews then volunteered that he had a small amount of methamphetamine in a fanny pack inside the vehicle. The officer also discovered a small pouch containing marijuana and a smoking pipe. Also a loaded handgun was found in a backpack on the passenger seat of the vehicle. The serial number on the weapon had been altered.

Bond for Mathews was set at $3,500 in this matter. Mathews is due back in court on May 24.