Posted: May 01, 2019 3:27 PMUpdated: May 01, 2019 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

An original member of the multi-platinum-selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bring his music education program to Bartlesville High School.

International recording artist and Emmy award-winning composer Mark Wood will bring his program, “Electrify Your Strings!” to Bartlesville High School.

The EYS program - now in its 19th year - is a music education experience. Wood and his team work directly with a school's orchestra directors to tailor-design a rock orchestra makeover complete with a public performance at the end of the experience.

EYS builds on the strong foundation in traditional music provided by music teachers; creating a partnership with educators that inspires students and boosts their self-esteem and motivation on stage and off.

EYS has been featured on The Today Show, The CBS Evening News and many other shows.

Wood will perform with the 120-member BHS Orchestra on his 7-string fretted electric Viper violin on Tuesday, May 14th in the high school Fine Arts Center Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. The event will be free to the public. The concert and the clinic are made possible through the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

To prepare for this concert, Wood will be teaching the students improvisation, composition and personal expression on their violins, violas, cellos and basses.

Wood is the owner and operator of Wood Violins, the premier manufacturer of electric orchestra string instruments worldwide. He studied under Maestro Leonard Bernstein, a Juilliard-trained violinist and Emmy-winning composer. In addition to his solo career and his work with his Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Wood worked with Celine Dion, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Joel and more.