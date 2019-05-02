Posted: May 02, 2019 9:38 AMUpdated: May 02, 2019 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Test driving Ford vehicles could lead to $6,000 for an area school. The Doenges Family of Autos in Bartlesville will participate in the “Ford Drive 4 Ur School” to support Bartlesville High School’s Cheer Squad.

Jason Brimer with the Doenges Family of Autos said the event is all about the students. In a matter of ten minutes, he said you will make a difference for Bartlesville Cheer. That will help off-set the cost the students and their families face so they can continue to run a successful program.

Brimer said the event will take place on Tuesday, May 7th from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville High School. The Doenges Family of Autos will be set up on Shawnee Avenue and east of the tennis courts, rain or shine.

For every test drive of a new Ford vehicle, the Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the BHS Cheer Squad. No purchases are necessary and you must be at least 18 years old to participate. Valid driver’s license and auto insurance is also required.

There could be up to 300 total test drives that take place, for a maximum of $6,000 for the event. Donations are limited to one per person and one per household.