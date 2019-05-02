Posted: May 02, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: May 02, 2019 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

One last ride will be taken at the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch. Elder Care Administrative Director Jennifer Ennis said they are grateful to have held The Good, The Bad and The Barbecue event at the ranch for so many years.

While The Good, The Bad and The Barbecue will take place next year, it will be in a different venue. Ennis said that you are running out of time if you wanted to attend the barbecue at the ranch in the past.

Ennis said The Good, The Bad and The Barbecue is in its 21st year at the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch. She said the charity event is geared towards supporting the programs Elder Care puts on in Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties. This year will be no different.

By supporting Elder Care, Ennis said they will be able to educate themselves on aging and what matters most to their clients. She said they like to keep up with what is happening nationally and statewide as well when it comes to elder care. This is Elder Care's way of becoming an all encompassing agency that is a resource for you and your loved ones.

Tickets for The Good, The Bad and The Barbecue are on sale. It costs $65 per person to attend or $800 for a reserved table for 8. For additional information call 918.336.8500. The barbecue will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 6 p.m.