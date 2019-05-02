Posted: May 02, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

An Osage County vehicle accident leads to the hospitalization of a Bartlesville man. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 60 just west of Pawhuska late Wednesday afternoon.

A 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van driven by 29-year-old Joshua Arundell was westbound on US-60 when his vehicle departed the roadway and collided with a tree stump.

Pawhuska EMS transported the Arundell to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. He was admitted in stable conditions with trunk internal injuries.

The accident report alleges that Arundell was under the influence of drugs when the accident occurred.