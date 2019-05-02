Posted: May 02, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 4:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Communities across America celebrated the 68th Annual National Day of Prayer Thursday.

A National Day of Prayer gathering took place in Lyon Chapel on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus in Bartlesville. Debra Cook was the coordinator of the local event. She was joined by community members and leaders that prayed for a wide array of issues.

Rev. Waymond White of Praise Church gave thanks that the community could come together Thursday and pray over each topic. He also prayed over the churches and pastors in the community and the nation.

Former State Representative Travis Dunlap prayed about media, arts and business. He prayed the nation would not be blinded by poor uses of media and that the media would not be used by the enemy to divide families.

Praying for schools was Bruce McGowen, the Assistant Vice President for Roger State University's Bartlesville campus. Prosperity, unwavering academic excellence and safety for all education institutions were all lifted up by McGowen and the public. He prayed that Prk-K through 12th grade schools, home schools, Tric County Tech, OKWU and RSU May thrive.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, Julie Merciez, the Executive Director & Co-Founder for The Cottage and Adam Jones, the representative for Congressman Kevin Hern were also in attendance Thursday.

Sheriff Owen prayed for first responders and their families. Merciez prayed for unborn children and the families in America while Jones prayed for local, state and national government officials.

When each community leader finished their prayer, the public in attendance had a chance to pray on their own.