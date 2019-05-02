Posted: May 02, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 2:47 PM

Max Gross

An intoxicated man allegedly committed a burglary in Bartlesville early on Wednesday morning. Shawn Nowlin appeared at the Washington County courthouse on Thursday facing charges of first degree burglary, damaging property and public intoxication.

According to an affidavit, the victims reported the incident to police after hearing suspicious noises coming from their garage. Nowlin allegedly broke through a padlock and wooden boarding on the outside of the garage. The residence in question is located on the 1300 block of Osage Avenue.

Next to Nowlin’s van in the driveway there was an aluminum ladder, an air compressor, a weed eater and two lawn rakes. The victim’s identified all items as their own belongings. The victims stated that they did not know Nowlin and he did not have permission to be on the property.

When police were talking with Nowlin he was slurring his words. Nowlin also lost his balance several during the interaction. Nowlin’s bond was set at $3,500.