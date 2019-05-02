Posted: May 02, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a large amount of methamphetamine was found in his possession. Dusty Reagan stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing potential charges of amphetamine trafficking and possession of drug proceeds.

According to an affidavit, Police we in the process of executing a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Santa Fe Avenue in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon. Reagan’s blue Buick pulled up to the driveway of the residence. Police then detained Reagan and began searching his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle produced several different bags containing various amounts of methamphetamine believe to be packaged for sale. A digital scale was also found in the vehicle. Inside Reagan’s wallet was $677 counted in small bills and separated into different sections of the wallet.

Officers had observed several drug users entering and exiting the residence prior to executing the search warrant. In total, 81 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle. Bond for Reagan was set at $25,000. Reagan will appear in court again on Friday where the state will decide on what charges to present.