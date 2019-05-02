Posted: May 02, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 5:59 PM

Garrett Giles

May the Bartlesville forces for good be with you this weekend.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles explains that the name of this weekend's inaugural Block Party is "May The Force Be With You."

Originally the Bartlesville Public Library was going to have a Star Wars themed activity this weekend before they joined the BPD and the Bartlesville Fire Department for the upcoming Block Party.

Chief Roles said they have been planning the Block Party since November. Roles started in October and immediately noticed the common goal the groups had to be supportive of the community.

All three groups are putting on the event Saturday, May 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chief Roles said they will be along the "L" of Johnstone Avenue and 6th Street. They will leave room for fire trucks harbored in the Central Fire Station to exit if a fire occurs on Saturday that they need to attend to.

Bounce houses and face painting will be offered. There will be free burgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks during the event as well.

Chief Roles said each group will have something to offer. Public Safety Officials will be on hand to talk freely with the public. There will be fire trucks and police vehicles the public can admire also. Roles said they may even give tours of the police station.

The Library will be selling books during the event and will be on hand to talk about their programs throughout the party.

All groups are excited for the Block Party and they hope it will become an annual occurance in the City of Bartlesville.

Roles said this is the Police Department, Fire Department and Library's way of being in fellowship with the community. He said this is their way to continually show their human side and their collective goal of community well-being.