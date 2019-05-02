Posted: May 02, 2019 3:42 PMUpdated: May 02, 2019 3:48 PM

Contraband cell phones in Oklahoma prisons – that was a topic of discussion for Oklahoma Senator James Lankford on the U.S. Senate Floor this week.

To fix the problem, Sen. Lankford said he has a simply solution - jam cellphones being used in prisons. He said this is needed to protect guards, to protect families and to prevent crimes from happening inside state prisons.

Before yielding the Senate Floor, Sen. Lankford said they have the technology and the knowledge to make it happen. He added that they should not wait any longer for another study to be conducted.

That would only delay action that Sen. Lankford believes needs to take place in the days to come. He said the Government body finally needs to address the issue with law.

In 2018, Oklahoma state prisons confiscated 7,518 cell phones from inmates. Sen. Lankford used examples from Oklahoma to show how this issue is impacting the state.