Posted: May 03, 2019 12:09 PMUpdated: May 03, 2019 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Zone 11 in the City of Bartlesville will be the area for fire hydrant testing and flushing soon. Beginning Wednesday, May 8th, the Water Utilities Department will be in Zone 11 to continue their hydrant testing and flushing efforts.

Zone 11 is the northern city limits going south to Tuxedo Boulevard. This included eastward direction towards Bison Road from Washington Boulevard.

Crew will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the area is complete. Discoloration of water may occur during the process. Use caution when laundering your clothes if you live in Zone 11.